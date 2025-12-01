Avoiding The Bad Breakup: Employee Termination Considerations (Podcast)

In this episode of Just Compensation, Megan Monson, Amy C. Schwind, and Jessica I. Stewart discuss employer considerations for involuntary termination of employees...

Lowenstein Sandler is a national law firm with over 350 lawyers working from five offices in New York, Palo Alto, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

Article Insights

Megan Monson’s articles from Lowenstein Sandler are most popular: with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

self

In this episode of Just Compensation, Megan Monson, Amy C. Schwind, and Jessica I. Stewart discuss employer considerations for involuntary termination of employees, including terms in the employee's contract, reason for termination, and release agreements like severance plans. They cover risks of retaliation or other claims if the employee is a member of a protected class or is on or intends to go on a leave of absence. The conversation reviews state and federal regulation as well as COBRA, 409A tax code, and the WARN act. The episode relays that terminating an employee must be a well thought-out and careful decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.