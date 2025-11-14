Top Five Labor Law Developments For October 2025

Laura Pierson-Scheinberg’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
- The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
approved two Trump Administration nominees — James Murphy and
Crystal Carey — for the National Labor Relations Board and
its general counsel role, respectively. The panel did not vote
on Scott Mayer, a corporate chief labor counsel, nominated
alongside Murphy. The Board has been operating with only one
member, Democrat David Prouty, following the departure of former
Chairman Marvin Kaplan (whose term expired in August 2025) and
President Donald Trump's firing of former Board Member Gwynne
Wilcox in January 2025. The lack of a full quorum continues to
hinder the Board's functionality, as the Board cannot issue
decisions unless it has at least three members.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a
Board decision finding North American Foothills Apartments violated
the National Labor Relations Act, despite the company's
constitutional challenges to the Board's structure. NLRB v. North Mountain Foothills
Apartments, No. 24-2223 (9th Cir. Oct. 28, 2025).
The company argued that the statutory provision protecting
administrative law judges (ALJs) from removal except for "just
cause" violated Article II of the U.S. Constitution by
infringing on the president's removal power. The court held
that it had jurisdiction to consider these unexhausted
constitutional claims but found no compensable harm from the
removal protections, as the president had not attempted to remove
the ALJ in question. Because the company did not contest the
ALJ's appointment and failed to show harm, the court denied
retrospective relief. The issue of the constitutionality of the
Board's structure is the subject of much pending
litigation.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected
the Board's 2023 Thryv decision, which authorized compensatory
damages for "foreseeable pecuniary harms" resulting from
unfair labor practices. Hiran Management, Inc. v.
NLRB, No. 24-60608 (5th Cir. Oct. 31, 2025). The
court held that the Board lacked statutory authority to award full
compensatory damages. It emphasized that the Act permits only
equitable remedies, such as reinstatement and backpay, not legal
damages for all foreseeable harm. As a result, the court held that
Thryv improperly expanded the Board's remedial powers
beyond those permitted by the Act. The court's decision aligns
with the Third Circuit in rejecting the Board's expanded
remedial framework, thereby creating a split with the Ninth
Circuit, which endorsed Thryv.
- A California federal district court issued a preliminary
injunction halting shutdown-related reductions in force (RIFs)
across federal agencies. AFSCME v. U.S. Office of Management and
Budget et al., No. 3:25-cv-08302 (N.D. Cal. Oct. 28, 2025).
The court found that the layoffs, which were initiated in October
2025 during the government shutdown, were likely unlawful under the
Administrative Procedure Act and exceeded the agencies'
statutory authority. The judge cited widespread procedural
failures, including erroneous RIF notices, lack of access to
personnel records, and severe emotional and financial harm to
affected employees. The injunction pauses the termination clock on
issued RIFs and prohibits further implementation until the case is
resolved. The court emphasized that the agencies' actions
appeared politically motivated and lacked reasoned decision-making,
thus violating both legal and constitutional norms. Despite the
U.S. Supreme Court's previous decision finding district courts
can only issue nationwide injunctions in specific cases, the
district court noted the Supreme Court's decision did not apply
in cases falling under the Administrative Procedure Act. The
Administrative Procedure Act states a court must "hold
unlawful and set aside agency action, findings, and
conclusions" that are arbitrary and capricious or contrary to
law. Agencies must now report on all RIFs issued or planned during
the shutdown to the court and demonstrate compliance with the
injunction.
- The Board sued California to block Assembly Bill 288, which expands the authority of the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) to adjudicate areas traditionally overseen by the Board. The Board argues that AB 288 violates the Act by infringing on its exclusive jurisdiction over private-sector labor relations. The Board warns that the law could lead to conflicting rulings and a fragmented national labor policy. California's move follows similar efforts in New York, raising concerns about a trend toward state-level labor regulation. The Board is seeking an injunction to halt the law's implementation, leaving AB 288's future uncertain. The Board previously filed a similar lawsuit against New York's attempt to expand its own PERB authorities in the absence of a Board quorum.
