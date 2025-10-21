EEOC Exclusive: Discussing The Commission's Priorities With Quorum Restored (Podcast)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in United States
- within Consumer Protection topic(s)
In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' EEOC Exclusive podcast series, Adam Dougherty (shareholder, Dallas), D'Ontae D. Sylvertooth (shareholder, Washington), and Sean Oliveira (associate, St. Louis) discuss the priorities, philosophy, and early actions of the new EEOC leadership, exploring what the Commission's approach (both before and after quorum) means for employers, employees, and ongoing enforcement. The speakers break down how shifts on DEI, religious accommodation, pregnancy-related policies, and systemic enforcement could reshape compliance strategies for employers and litigation risk in the months ahead.
Transcript Pending
