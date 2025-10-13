What Counts As A Disability At Work In NYC? Understanding Legal Definitions

If you've been treated unfairly at work because of a medical condition, you might wonder what actually qualifies as a "disability" under New York law. The answer matters a lot because the definition of disability determines whether you're legally protected.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our New York disability discrimination lawyers help employees understand their rights under both federal and city laws. We'll break down what counts as a disability at work and how those protections apply to your situation.

What Is Considered a Disability Under New York Law?

New York provides some of the strongest workplace protections in the country for employees with disabilities. Unlike federal law, which defines disability more narrowly, the New York City Human Rights Law (NYCHRL) takes a broader view.

Under NYCHRL, a disability can include any physical, medical, mental, or psychological condition that affects your ability to perform your job. This may cover:

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, or epilepsy

Mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression

Temporary injuries like a broken bone or recovery from surgery

Importantly, your condition does not have to be permanent or severe to qualify. Even temporary impairments can meet the definition of a disability under New York City law.

Your Workplace Rights Under the NYCHRL

If you qualify as having a disability, your employer has a legal duty to provide reasonable accommodations that enable you to perform your job effectively. These accommodations can include:

Modified work hours or schedules

Adjustments to your workspace or job duties

Access to assistive technology or equipment

Employers must also engage in an interactive process with you to find a suitable accommodation. Refusing to participate in that process or denying a reasonable request may amount to disability discrimination under New York law.

Recognizing Disability Discrimination at Work

Disability discrimination isn't always obvious. It can appear as subtle bias or unfair treatment. Common examples include:

Being passed over for promotions or pay raises because of your condition

Facing harassment, jokes, or negative comments about your disability

Pressure to share private medical information unnecessarily

Denial of a requested accommodation without valid reason

These actions are unlawful under both the ADA and New York City Human Rights Law. If you experience them, an experienced disability discrimination attorney in NYC can help you understand your options and pursue justice.

What To Do If You Face Disability Discrimination in the Workplace

Taking the right steps early can make a major difference in your case.

Document Everything: Keep a record of incidents, including dates, people involved, and what was said or done. Report Internally: Notify HR or management in writing to create a formal record of your complaint. Get Legal Guidance: A New York ADA lawyer can help evaluate your case, guide you through agency filings, and protect your rights at every stage.

Whether you're seeking reasonable accommodations or pursuing a discrimination claim, legal representation can help ensure your voice is heard.

