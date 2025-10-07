Massachusetts Announces Paid Family And Medical Leave 2026 Contribution Rates, Maximum Weekly Benefits

The Massachusetts Department of Family and Medical Leave has announced the 2026 weekly benefit amount and contribution rates for employers and employees under the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, the benefit contribution rate remains at .88% of eligible wages for all employers. The benefit contribution rates are as follows:

For employers with 25 or more covered individuals, for the family leave contribution, the employer can withhold .18% of eligible wages. As for the medical leave contribution, the employer can withhold .28% of eligible wages and is responsible for paying .42% of eligible wages directly. For employers with 24 or fewer covered individuals, for the family leave contribution, the employer can withhold .18% of eligible wages. As for the medical leave contribution, the employer can withhold .28% of eligible wages. These smaller employers are not required to pay the employer share for medical leave.

As a reminder, these contribution rates apply equally to employers with private plans, so all employers must review their plans and contribution rates to ensure continued compliance for Jan. 1, 2026. Since the contribution rates have not changed, employers need not notify current employees of the contribution rates (but employers may wish to do so if they have a practice of doing so annually). Employers must continue to provide new hires notice of the contribution rates within 30 days of hire.

Additionally, on Jan. 1, 2026, the maximum weekly benefit will increase from $1,170.64 to $1,230.39.

The Department has not yet released the 2026 posting and notice templates, but they are expected in November 2025. For additional guidance, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.