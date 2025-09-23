California Labor Commissioner Awards $8.55 Million In Grants To Local Prosecutors

As part of the Workers' Rights Enforcement Grant program established in 2023, the California Labor Commissioner's Office has awarded $8.55 million in grants to 16 local prosecutors. The purpose of these grants is to help local governments enforce labor laws, including wage payment violations and other employment practices illegal under state law.

Usage of these grants is likely to result in an increased number of investigations into alleged Labor Code violations. The grants may allow local prosecutors' offices to build specialized labor law enforcement units and increase prosecutions of California employers when they violate the law.

Grant recipients include the following:

Los Angeles District Attorney — $750,000.

Fresno City Attorney — $750,000.

San Mateo District Attorney — $750,000.

Orange County District Attorney — $700,000.

San Francisco City Attorney — $600,000.

Employers can avoid running afoul of the law by familiarizing themselves with the jurisdiction in which they conduct business. They should also respond to investigations by local law enforcement agents, just as they would to the Labor Commissioner's office.

