New "Workplace Know Your Rights" Model Notice Published By Labor Commissioner

The Labor Commissioner has published a model Workplace "Know Your Rights" Notice pursuant to Senate Bill 294 (SB 294), also known as the Workplace Know Your Rights Act. This Act introduces annual notice requirements and new rules related to employee arrests or detentions.

Beginning February 1, 2026, and every year thereafter, all California employers must provide employees with a written notice outlining certain workplace rights.

The Labor Commissioner has issued a model notice that employers may use to comply with the law, which is linked here: SB294 Know Your Right Notice. Importantly, the model notice will be updated annually, so employers should confirm they are using the most current version each year.

The notice must be provided in a language the employer normally uses to communicate with employees about business matters that employees understand. At present, the Labor Commissioner's template is available in English and Spanish, with additional languages expected in the future.

SB 294 also imposes the new obligation that California employers notify an employee's designated emergency contact in the event the employee is arrested or detained, either:

At the worksite, or

Offsite during work hours if the employer has actual knowledge of the arrest or detention.

To support this requirement, California employers must, by March 30, 2026, provide employees with the opportunity to indicate whether their designated emergency contact should be notified in the event of an arrest or detention.

