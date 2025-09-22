ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Littler Lounge: From Sports Brackets To Benchmarks – Navigating The Legal Side Of Workplace Contests And Incentives (Podcast)

Littler Mendelson

What do fantasy football, March Madness brackets, and workplace raffles have in common? They might all be gambling – and they might be happening on your company's time and devices.
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Steve Silver
Steve Silver, Littler shareholder and chair of the Maine Gambling Control Board, joins hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave to explore how gaming law is showing up in the workplace in unexpected ways. From mobile betting to prediction markets, the legal implications are evolving fast.

Steve shares practical strategies for navigating this new terrain, from crafting clear policies to understanding how gambling intersects with ADA protections, wage and hour rules, and workplace culture. Whether you're designing incentives or hosting a poker night, this episode offers fresh insights to help employers stay thoughtful, compliant, and inclusive – without losing the fun.

Claire B. Deason
Nicole S. LeFave
Steve Silver
