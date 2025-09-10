Bell Rings For New Leave Rights Effective October For Certain Connecticut School Employees

Takeaways

Connecticut expands paid leave and state FMLA rights to "non-certified school employees" of public schools and nonpublic elementary and secondary schools starting 10.01.25.

Employees may be entitled to up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave with additional leave available for some pregnant employees, as well as, wage replacement benefits.

Employers should review and revise leave policies and notices to ensure compliance.

Public and nonpublic elementary and secondary schools must prepare for the upcoming changes to Connecticut Paid Leave (CT Paid Leave) and the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act (CT FMLA) taking effect Oct. 1, 2025.

Previously, employees of both public and nonpublic elementary and secondary schools were not eligible for CT Paid Leave or CT FMLA, unless the benefit was granted through a collective bargaining agreement.

Connecticut House Bill 7288 requires both public school and nonpublic elementary and secondary schools to provide "non-certified school employees" access to CT Paid Leave and CT FMLA. Non-certified school employees are those in positions that do not require a license or certification under chapter 166 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which governs certification requirements for teachers, supervisors, administrators, special service staff members, and school superintendents.

Newly covered employees are eligible under the CT FMLA if they have been employed for at least three months during the previous 12-month period by their employer, and may be entitled to take up to 12 workweeks of job-protected leave for certain family and medical reasons during a 12-month period. Employees with a serious health condition resulting in incapacitation that occurs during a pregnancy may be entitled to take an additional two weeks (for a possible total of up to 14 weeks).

Covered employees also are eligible for CT Paid Leave if they meet certain earnings criteria. Under CT Paid Leave, wage replacement benefits are available to eligible employees who take leave for any of the purposes covered by the CT FMLA. CT Paid Leave is also available to employees who are victims of family violence or sexual assault who take leave from work for covered reasons.

School Employers' new obligations under the law include:

Registering with the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority;

Providing required notices to employees; and

Implementing appropriate employee payroll withholdings (currently, 0.5% of a covered employee's wages must be withheld each pay period) for contribution to the program.

School employers should review and revise leave policies to ensure compliance with the new requirements. For questions or assistance, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney.