Building A Team Of Trusted Advisors (Video)

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman in this week's episode of OK at Work as they discuss the critical role of trusted professionals for business owners. They emphasize the significance of forming a comprehensive team of advisors—legal, accounting, tax, banking, and insurance—to provide well-rounded, strategic advice. Russell highlights the need for alignment and thorough understanding of a business's goals by advisors, while Sarah underscores the importance of open communication to ensure advisors can offer the best guidance. Learn how to build effective professional relationships to benefit your business.

