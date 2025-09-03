ARTICLE
3 September 2025

Building A Team Of Trusted Advisors (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice.

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman in this week's episode of OK at Work as they discuss the critical role of trusted professionals for business owners.
United States Employment and HR
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman in this week's episode of OK at Work as they discuss the critical role of trusted professionals for business owners. They emphasize the significance of forming a comprehensive team of advisors—legal, accounting, tax, banking, and insurance—to provide well-rounded, strategic advice. Russell highlights the need for alignment and thorough understanding of a business's goals by advisors, while Sarah underscores the importance of open communication to ensure advisors can offer the best guidance. Learn how to build effective professional relationships to benefit your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Russell B. Berger
Sarah M. Sawyer
