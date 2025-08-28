Protect Yourself And Your Business With Indemnification Understanding (Video)

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss indemnification clauses in contracts. They explain what indemnification means, its implications, and the importance of carefully reviewing and customizing these clauses in various contexts such as employment, mergers, and acquisitions. Learn why these often-overlooked boilerplate sections in a contract could be key to understanding potential liabilities and protecting yourself in business dealings.

self

Categories: Labor and Employment

Resources

Podcast Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.