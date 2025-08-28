ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Protect Yourself And Your Business With Indemnification Understanding (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss indemnification clauses in contracts.
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss indemnification clauses in contracts. They explain what indemnification means, its implications, and the importance of carefully reviewing and customizing these clauses in various contexts such as employment, mergers, and acquisitions. Learn why these often-overlooked boilerplate sections in a contract could be key to understanding potential liabilities and protecting yourself in business dealings.

Russell B. Berger
Sarah M. Sawyer
