EEOC Moves To Strengthen Religious Accommodation Rights Post-Groff: Key Insights For Employers

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is beginning to clarify an employer's burden in workplace religious accommodation cases after the Supreme Court of the United States' Groff v. DeJoy decision in 2023.

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is beginning to clarify an employer's burden in workplace religious accommodation cases after the Supreme Court of the United States' Groff v. DeJoy decision in 2023. Two post-Groff federal workforce decisions suggest that employers must engage in a robust and well-documented interactive process in identifying religious reasonable accommodations and that employers' undue hardship burden has become more difficult, while employees' burden has lessened. The EEOC likely will apply the same analysis to the private sector.

Quick Hits

EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas is focused on expanding religious rights in both private and federal workplaces.

The first two post-Groff federal workforce decisions from the EEOC's Office of Federal Operations (OFO) offer practical insights into how the EEOC will enforce religious accommodation obligations with respect to private-sector employers.

Both cases emphasize that workplace religious accommodation requires that employers engage in a robust interactive process that heavily favors employees.

Introduction

Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, employers must reasonably accommodate employees' sincerely held religious beliefs, practices, or observances, unless doing so would cause an undue hardship. In Groff, the Supreme Court held that the undue hardship standard requires the employer to establish that the accommodation would result in a substantial burden, meaning significant difficulty or expense.

On August 4, 2025, the EEOC's OFO published two decisions affecting public-sector employers concerning religious accommodation denials that offer insight into how the EEOC may interpret Groff in the private sector. Those decisions require a robust interactive process (largely structured to favor the employee) and impose a significantly higher undue hardship burden of proof on the employer.

Andy B. v. Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Andy B., a law enforcement officer, requested that the Federal Reserve exempt him from its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, based on the vaccine's derivation from fetal cell lines obtained through abortion. He appealed to the OFO after the Federal Reserve denied his request, placed him on administrative leave, and terminated his employment.

The OFO reversed the Federal Reserve's decision, emphasizing Andy B.'s apparent sincerity of faith based on his willingness to lose his job over the vaccination mandate. The OFO criticized the Federal Reserve for not engaging in a thorough interactive process, citing the Federal Reserve's failure to explain the difference between vaccines derived from fetal cell lines and those tested on fetal cell lines. The OFO asserted that the Federal Reserve should have known this distinction, explained it to Andy B., and attempted to determine whether his religious beliefs fell in one or both camps. In other words, the OFO held that the employer was responsible for educating employees about their own beliefs as part of the interactive process.

Finally, the OFO found that the Federal Reserve failed to establish that providing Andy B. an effective reasonable accommodation would have imposed an undue hardship under Groff's elevated standard. In particular, and in contrast to other vaccine cases in which employers were able to demonstrate undue hardship based on general scientific knowledge and public health recommendations and statistics, the OFO noted that the Federal Reserve failed to offer any actual evidence of undue hardship and declined to turn to outside sources for such evidence on the Federal Reserve's behalf.

Augustine V. v. Department of Veterans Affairs

As a newly hired physician in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Augustine V. requested to work extra hours Monday through Thursday in order to take Friday afternoons off for Muslim prayer services. During the four-month-long interactive process, the VA allowed Augustine V. to use leave and compensatory time to make up the hours she missed on Fridays. At the end of the interactive process, the VA offered Augustine V. a choice of working full-time on a six-day schedule (coming in part-time on Fridays and Saturdays) or transferring to a part-time position. Augustine V. chose the part-time option under protest and appealed to the OFO.

The OFO reversed the VA's decision, finding neither of the VA's two solutions to be reasonable because they both disadvantaged Augustine V. The six-day schedule harmed the employee because it deprived her of a day off, while the part-time position reduced her income by approximately 40 percent. The OFO also noted that the VA failed to explain why it chose its accommodation of Augustine V. working six days a week over the employee's preferred solution of working extra hours four days a week.

The OFO's position seems to run counter to the well-established legal principle that an employer need not offer the accommodation the employee prefers or even the most effective option, as long as it eliminates the workplace conflict. The OFO's analysis also seems to require that it justify its proposed accommodation in comparison and/or contrast to the employee's preferred solution.

Finally, the OFO held that the VA could not establish undue hardship. It dismissed the VA's concerns about patient care and coworker burdens as speculative and explained that mere coworker disgruntlement was not enough under Groff. According to the OFO, the VA also undermined its undue hardship claim by allowing Augustine V. to use leave and compensatory time during the four-month interactive process period.

Potential Impact for Private-Sector Employers

Employers may want to consider these two federal workforce decisions as reliable indicators of the EEOC's religious accommodation enforcement strategy in the private sector as well. Employers wishing to avoid potentially lengthy and prolonged EEOC investigations and litigation may want to consider the following prophylactic measures:

Reviewing religious anti-discrimination and accommodation policies and practices for compliance with the EEOC's best practices recommendations

Ensuring a robust and well-documented interactive process

Considering a broad range of possible accommodations and being open to non-traditional or unusual solutions

Gathering concrete evidence to support articulable, specific burdens on business operations that each proposed accommodation would impose

When choosing between an employee's preferred accommodation and the employer's preferred accommodation, documenting a business case for the employer's choice—even if both are reasonable

Ogletree Deakins' Leaves of Absence/Reasonable Accommodation Practice Group will continue to monitor EEOC developments and will provide updates on the Employment Law and Leaves of Absence blogs as additional information becomes available.

In addition, the firm's new podcast series, EEOC Exclusive, provides insight into issues involving the EEOC. In the first episode of EEOC Exclusive, “ Looping in Loper Bright,” the speakers—Adam T. Dougherty, James M. Paul, D'Ontae D. Sylvertooth, and Sean J. Oliveira—broadly explore EEOC regulations in light of the demise of Chevron deference and a district court's recent decision that drew upon Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo to invalidate the EEOC's practice of granting early rights to sue upon request. The speakers previously examined those issues in their August 8, 2025, article, “Looping in Loper Bright to Require the EEOC Follow Its Enabling Statute.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.