20 August 2025

How To Balance Diverse Views In The Office (Video)

In this week's episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman discuss the challenges surrounding workplace communications on controversial topics. They explore the impact of such conversations on productivity and the importance of balancing employee freedom with maintaining a conducive work environment. They also provide insights into navigating anti-discrimination and anti-harassment laws while creating policies to manage discussions that may cause discomfort among employees.

