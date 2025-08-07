ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Non-Disparagement Tips For Employers (Video)

United States Employment and HR
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

In this episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman discuss the nuances of non-disparagement clauses in separation agreements. They explain the difference between disparagement and defamation and emphasize the importance of careful drafting to ensure enforceability. The conversation includes practical considerations on maintaining positive communication, protection from damaging opinions, and the necessity of a structured messaging plan when employees depart.

Categories: Labor and Employment

