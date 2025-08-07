Non-Disparagement Tips For Employers (Video)

In this episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman discuss the nuances of non-disparagement clauses in separation agreements. They explain the difference between disparagement and defamation and emphasize the importance of careful drafting to ensure enforceability. The conversation includes practical considerations on maintaining positive communication, protection from damaging opinions, and the necessity of a structured messaging plan when employees depart.

self

Categories: Labor and Employment

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.