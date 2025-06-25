ARTICLE
25 June 2025

California's Culture Clash: A Webinar For Employers Caught In The Middle, Margins, Or Mainstream Of A Conflicting And Rapidly Changing Employment Law Paradigm (Video)

Mintz

Given the complex and often conflicting nature of California employment laws, this webinar is designed to help employers navigate the unique challenges of managing a workforce in the state.

Please join Mintz attorneys Jen Rubin, Paul Huston, Kevin Kim, Evan Piercey, and Nikki Rivers as we discuss recent developments including:

  • Multi-jurisdictional non-compete enforcement
  • Latest California employment law updates
  • Evolving DEI mandates
  • Growing tensions between federal and state regulations
  • Upcoming legislative changes
  • Expanding role of AI in the workplace
  • New obligations under the California Privacy Protection Act

Whether you're based in California, have employees who are, or simply are impacted by its far-reaching legal standards, this webinar will equip you with the tools to stay compliant and competitive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Jennifer B. Rubin
Paul M. Huston
Kevin Kim
Evan M. Piercey
Nikki M. Rivers
