California's Culture Clash: A Webinar For Employers Caught In The Middle, Margins, Or Mainstream Of A Conflicting And Rapidly Changing Employment Law Paradigm (Video)

Given the complex and often conflicting nature of California employment laws, this webinar is designed to help employers navigate the unique challenges of managing a workforce in the state.

Please join Mintz attorneys Jen Rubin, Paul Huston, Kevin Kim, Evan Piercey, and Nikki Rivers as we discuss recent developments including:

Multi-jurisdictional non-compete enforcement

Latest California employment law updates

Evolving DEI mandates

Growing tensions between federal and state regulations

Upcoming legislative changes

Expanding role of AI in the workplace

New obligations under the California Privacy Protection Act

Whether you're based in California, have employees who are, or simply are impacted by its far-reaching legal standards, this webinar will equip you with the tools to stay compliant and competitive.

