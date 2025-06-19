Can You Sue For Race Discrimination As A High-Earning Professional? Your Legal Options

You've worked hard, climbed the ladder, and built a reputation as a trusted leader in your field — but what happens when race bias creeps in at the highest levels? Maybe you're being sidelined for promotions you've earned. Maybe you've been excluded from key meetings or passed over for lucrative projects while less-qualified peers advance. Or maybe subtle remarks and behind-the-scenes decisions have made your workplace intolerable.

No matter how senior you are, race discrimination is illegal — and you have powerful tools to fight back.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we bring 50+ years of combined experience, $1 billion+ recovered, and over 5,000 resolved cases to bear for high-earning professionals across New York. If you've faced racial discrimination on the job, we're here to stand up for you.

Understanding Race Discrimination in the Workplace Under federal and New York law, it's illegal for your employer to treat you differently because of your race, color, or ethnicity. For high-earning professionals, discrimination can be subtle yet deeply damaging — think: Being consistently overlooked for leadership roles

Receiving lower bonuses or restricted equity grants

Facing harsher scrutiny than peers

Enduring coded language or microaggressions that poison your work environment

Being wrongfully terminated under the guise of "performance" or "restructuring" These patterns aren't just unfair — they may be clear grounds for legal action. Legal Options for High-Earning Professionals 1. Consult Experienced New York Race Discrimination Attorneys: Don't wait for discrimination to escalate. If you sense unfair treatment, speak with a knowledgeable attorney early. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we break down your situation, explain your rights, and lay out a roadmap — from internal complaints to litigation if needed. 2. File a Complaint with the EEOC: Most race discrimination claims start with a charge filed at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The EEOC will investigate, and sometimes resolve disputes through mediation or conciliation. We handle the entire process for you, ensuring your claim is airtight and your interests are protected. 3. Pursue a Lawsuit If Necessary: If the EEOC process doesn't produce results, you may have the right to sue your employer in state or federal court. Lawsuits can secure back pay, front pay, compensatory damages, and sometimes punitive damages. They also hold companies accountable and help change workplace culture. We have the courtroom experience and negotiation skills needed to handle these high-stakes cases discreetly and aggressively. Why Legal Representation Matters — Especially at the Top High-level race discrimination cases are complex. Employers fight hard to protect reputations — and subtle bias can be tough to prove without the right evidence. That's why partnering with experienced New York Race Discrimination Attorneys like Mizrahi Kroub LLP is critical. We know how to: Collect and present evidence strategically

Protect your confidentiality where possible

Navigate internal politics and public relations risks

Secure meaningful settlements or win in court When the stakes are high, experience counts. Take Control, Protect Your Career. Contact Our Discrimination Attorneys Today. Race discrimination has no place in any workplace — and certainly not at the top. If you suspect you've been targeted because of your race, don't wait.

