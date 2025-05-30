LaborSpeak: WARN Act Refresher (Video)

Recently, economic uncertainty has resulted in more questions from employers considering organizational restructuring, including layoffs, furloughs, or hours reductions. Understanding and complying with federal, state and sometimes even local WARN Act obligations is crucial for employers looking to weather these turbulent times.

self

Have a question or a topic you'd like to see covered in a future installment of LaborSpeak? Please submit your suggestions to us.

Our LaborSpeak video series examines critical trends and issues affecting employers nationwide. We invite you to subscribe to our YouTube channel. Click the bell icon and you will be alerted as we drop new videos in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.