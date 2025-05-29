Governor Polis Vetoes Amendments To Labor Peace Act

On May 16, Colorado Governor Jared Polis vetoed amendments to the Labor Peace Act, which would have made it easier for unions to require employees who are not union members to pay union dues.

Since 1943, the Labor Peace Act has governed unionization in Colorado. Under the Act, employees in Colorado may form a union if a majority of the employees vote in favor of the union. Even if a majority approves, however, not all employees are required to join the union. The question then becomes whether the non-union employees are required to pay union dues. Unions argue that they should be required to do so because the union's actions benefit all employees, not just union members. Under the Labor Peace Act, if a supermajority of 75% votes in favor of paying union dues, then all employees in the organization—including those who are not members of the union—must pay union dues. Colorado is the only state to require two votes.

Senate Bill 25-005, the "Worker Protection Act," would have amended the Act to eliminate the second vote. In other words, once a majority of the employees voted for a union, the union could require all employees, including those who are not union members, to pay union dues. Furthermore, it could require the employer to deduct unions dues from the employees' pay. The bill passed both houses of the Colorado legislature with voting along party lines.

But, of course, a bill does not become law unless the Governor signs it. Governor Polis vetoed Senate Bill 25-005, explaining "to my mind, mandatory dues deduction should require a high bar of both participation and support, particularly at a time when hardworking Coloradans are concerned about the cost of groceries, the economy, and their job security." While it is possible for the legislature to override a veto by a supermajority vote, that is unlikely.

Similar bills have been vetoed by other Governors in years past, including democratic Governors, notably Bill Ritter in 2007. While Colorado law is not as favorable to unions as some other state's laws, it is more favorable than others. Thus, the veto of this bill maintains Colorado's standing as "middle of the road" for unionization.

