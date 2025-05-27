ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025: FMLA Unpacked—Advanced Leave And Compliance Issues (Podcast)

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, shareholders Heather Ptasznik, Dalton Green (Raleigh), and Burt Garland (St. Louis) discuss the most challenging aspects....
United States Employment and HR
Burton D. Garland, Jr.,Dalton Green, and Heather G. Ptasznik
In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, shareholders Heather Ptasznik (Detroit (Metro)), Dalton Green (Raleigh), and Burt Garland (St. Louis) discuss the most challenging aspects of leave management—with a particular focus on navigating the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Heather, Dalton, and Burt tackle the most common pain points in leave administration, including what frontline managers should listen for and how HR can proactively manage the process to minimize legal risks. The speakers answer the most common questions on managing the FMLA, covering topics such as what constitutes proper notice, chronic condition certifications, tracking intermittent leave, training for managers, keeping up with regulatory changes, and more.

