2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection Is Now Open (May 20, 2025)

The EEOC officially announced that its 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection filing system is open and that employer reports will be accepted between May 20, 2025 - Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Unlike prior years where extensions were granted, the EEOC announced that the June 24, 2025, deadline is firm and that there will be no extensions. Employers can find more information at https://www.eeocdata.org/eeo1 including the Instruction Booklet, Fact Sheets, FAQs and more.

Even though the EEOC is still requiring private employers with 100 or more employees and certain federal contractors with 50 or more employees to report annually the number of individuals they employ by job category and by sex and race or ethnicity, the EEOC's announcement also references President Trump's recent Executive Order titled "Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy" and warns employers against making any race or sex-based decisions based on their EEO-1 or other data. To that end, the notification states as follows:

"In addition, please note that under existing law, the fact that a neutral employment policy or practice has an unequal outcome on employees of a particular race or sex—that is, has a "disparate impact" based on race or sex—does not justify your company or organization treating any of your employees differently based on their race or sex. As noted above, you must not use the information collected and reported in your organization's EEO-1 Component 1 report to justify treating employees differently based on their race, sex, or other protected characteristic. The EEOC remains committed to helping employers comply with their obligations under federal employment antidiscrimination laws." www.eeocdata.org/...

