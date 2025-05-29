ARTICLE
29 May 2025

Responding To Changing Trends In EEO Charges (Video)

LE
Lerch, Early & Brewer, Chtd

Contributor

Lerch, Early & Brewer, Chtd logo

Lerch, Early & Brewer is a go-to law firm for middle-market businesses and individuals throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. We are known for creative and practical advice that guides our clients to sound, informed decisions. With 75 lawyers and 75 years of experience, we can help you rise to every challenge.

Explore Firm Details
Employment attorney Mike Neary responds to the trends in the yearly report released by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
United States Employment and HR
Michael J. Neary

Employment attorney Mike Neary responds to the trends in the yearly report released by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

You can watch the full session and check out the presentation slides below.

1627832a.jpg

 

And here are the slides: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/responding-to-changing-trends-in-eeo-charges/279405777

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael J. Neary
Michael J. Neary
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More