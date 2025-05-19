ARTICLE
Changes To EEO-1 Report Approved

As an update to our previous post, the EEOC's request for a non-substantive change to remove the option for employers to voluntarily report non-binary data on the EEO-1 data collection has been approved without change.
We are now waiting to see when EEOC will open the 2024 EEO data collection portal. In the proposed instructions filed with the requested change, EEOC indicated May 20, 2025 as the anticipated opening.

We are continuing to monitor the situation and will report back with any updates.

