Lerch Early Hosts Dr. Alan Gregerman For A Discussion On 'Innovating In An Uncertain World' (Video)

On May 8, Dr. Alan Gregerman spoke to Lerch Early's Employment Alliance Group, led by attorney Marc Engel, about his upcoming book,The Wisdom of Ignorance: Why Not Knowing Can Be the Key to Innovation in an Uncertain World.

Please check out a recording of Dr. Gregerman's presentation below.

self

Marc Engel is an employment attorney committed to proactively helping for profit and nonprofit employers minimize the risk of employment claims; establish sound and effective employment documents and policies, and resolve local, state, and federal workplace disputes throughout the Washington, DC area.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.