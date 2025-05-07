Reminder: Maryland Heat Stress Regulations In Effect

With increasing temperatures and a hot Maryland summer right around the corner, employers are reminded that this is the first summer in which the Maryland Health Stress Standards will be enforced by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Division of Labor and Industry.

This regulation, which became effective in September 2024, requires employers with employees that are exposed in their indoor or outdoor employment activities to a heat index of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit to develop a written Heat Illness Prevention and Management Plan and to provide shaded breaks, access to water and training to employees on heat-related procedures and illnesses.

Employers with employees who may be exposed to temperatures of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit should see our previous employment alert on the new heat stress standards and should begin preparing for compliance. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

