Why Background Investigations Matter

Hiring the right candidate can be one of the most impactful decisions a business makes. But with that opportunity comes risk. A resume or interview can tell a compelling story, but without proper validation, organizations may unknowingly bring on individuals who aren't who they claim to be — or who present risks to the business, its culture, or its customers. That's where background investigations come in.

Why Background Checks Are Essential

Verifying Qualifications

Background investigations confirm the accuracy of a candidate's credentials, employment history, and educational achievements. In high-stakes roles — especially those involving financial oversight, compliance, or access to sensitive information — verifying qualifications is non-negotiable.

Protecting Company Reputation

A single bad hire can damage a company's brand, particularly in public-facing or leadership positions. Thorough vetting helps safeguard the organization's reputation and builds stakeholder confidence in your hiring process.

Reducing Legal and Financial Risk

Negligent hiring can lead to costly litigation. Conducting background checks demonstrates due diligence and may protect the organization from liability if something goes wrong down the road.

Promoting a Safe Work Environment

Screenings can include criminal history checks where appropriate, helping organizations ensure a safer workplace for all employees. This is especially important in industries such as healthcare, education, and finance.

Background Checks May Not Be Necessary

Not all roles require a deep-dive background check. For example:

Temporary, part-time, or short-term project roles with limited access to sensitive systems may not warrant full screenings.

Entry-level or low-risk positions may only require employment and education verification.

Rehires or internal transfers within a short timeframe may not need re-screening unless regulatory requirements have changed.

Ultimately, the level of background investigation should match the risk and responsibility of the role.

When Are Findings Forgivable?

Not all red flags should be deal-breakers. For instance:

Minor offenses from many years ago, especially those committed in someone's youth, may not reflect who they are today.

Non-violent misdemeanors, outdated credit issues, or legal problems unrelated to the role might be forgivable if the candidate has since demonstrated a strong track record.

Context matters. A decade-old misdemeanor may be less relevant than a pattern of dishonesty or fraud. CBIZ Talent Solutions helps clients interpret findings thoughtfully, balancing risk management with fairness and the reality that people grow and change.

How Long Should Someone Be Penalized?

There's no universal answer, but most employers consider:

Time since the incident

Relevance to the role

Evidence of rehabilitation and personal growth

For example, someone with a non-violent offense from their early 20s who has since built a strong, verifiable career may deserve a second chance. Employers are increasingly recognizing the importance of second-chance hiring, especially in roles where the risks are manageable.

Is a Felony Ever Forgivable?

Yes, a felony doesn't automatically disqualify a candidate in all cases. Many employers are shifting away from blanket exclusions and instead applying a more nuanced, individualized assessment. The key factors to consider are:

Relevance to the Role: A past financial crime may be more problematic for a finance role than for a warehouse position, for example.

Time Passed: If the felony occurred many years ago and the individual has maintained a clean record since, that may weigh in their favor.

Evidence of Rehabilitation: Steady employment, community involvement, and character references can all demonstrate growth and change.

Nature of the Offense: Violent or high-risk offenses may present more concern than non-violent, one-time mistakes.

: Violent or high-risk offenses may present more concern than non-violent, one-time mistakes. Legal Restrictions: Some industries (e.g., financial services, healthcare, education, government) may be bound by laws that limit the hiring of individuals with certain convictions.

Ultimately, the decision should be based on the risk to the business, its customers, and its reputation — not on the record alone. Many companies make this part of their commitment to fairness, inclusion, and social responsibility.

At CBIZ, we partner with vetted, bonded third parties to ensure depth and breadth of investigations, to include:

Education and certification validation

Criminal and civil background checks

Credit history reports (where applicable)

Reference checks and reputation insights

We'll also partner with you to evaluate findings in context, ensuring your hiring decisions are balanced, fair, and aligned with your risk tolerance and company values.

The Bottom Line

Background investigations aren't just a formality — they're a strategic safeguard that protects your organization, ensures compliance, and supports better hiring outcomes. But they also require judgment, fairness, and perspective. With CBIZ Talent Solutions, you get a partner who understands both the technical and human sides of hiring.

