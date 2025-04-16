Michigan Updates Sick Leave Workplace Poster

As mentioned in last month's Benefit Beat article, Michigan's Earned Sick Time Act is in effect.

What Does This Mean for Employers?

The Earned Sick Time Act requires employers to post a workplace poster in the workplace by March 23, 2025, and provide written notice to employees on the date of hire of their rights under the earned sick time act.

Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has issued an updated workplace poster, which is available on its website for an employer's use.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.