Summer Jobs – California Basics On Hiring Minors

As the weather warms up and we move toward summer many employers may be considering hiring minors for seasonal work. There are, however, some complexities when it comes to hiring and employing minors in the Golden State. Here are some of the basics:

Work Permits

Before employing a minor, employers must ensure the minor has a valid work permit. The process involves:

Statement of Intent to Employ Minor and Request for Work Permit: This form must be completed by the minor and the employer.

Permit to Employ and Work: Issued by the minor's school, this permit is necessary for the minor to legally work.

Emancipated minors can apply for a work permit without parental permission but are still subject to all child labor laws.

Age Restrictions and Work Hours

California's child labor laws specify the types of work and hours minors can perform:

Minors aged 14-15: Can work up to 3 hours on a school day and 8 hours on a non-school day. They can work up to 18 hours per week during school weeks and 40 hours per week during non-school weeks.

Minors aged 16-17: Can work up to 4 hours on a school day and 8 hours on a non-school day. They can work up to 48 hours per week.

Prohibited Occupations

Certain occupations are deemed hazardous and are therefore prohibited for minors. These include:

Operating heavy machinery

Working with hazardous substances

Jobs involving exposure to extreme temperatures or loud noises.

By understanding and following these guidelines, California employers can ensure they are compliant with state laws and provide a safe and supportive environment for their young employees.