ARTICLE
15 April 2025

U.S. Supreme Court Temporarily Stays NLRB Board Member Reinstatement; Board To Again Without A Quorum

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

On April 9, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a brief order, staying the District Court's order reinstating former National Labor Relations Board...
United States Employment and HR
Michael J. Lebowich,Joshua Fox, and Michael S. Kratochvil
On April 9, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a brief order, staying the District Court's order reinstating former National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB" or "Board") Member Gwynne A. Wilcox. The Board is now left without a quorum for a third time, which, under the National Labor Relations Act ("NLRA" or the "Act"), requires at least three members. See New Process Steel, L.P. v. NLRB, 560 U.S. 674 (2010).

Chief Justice John Roberts entered the order without an accompanying opinion, staying Member Wilcox's reinstatement "pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court." As reported here, here, and here, the Supreme Court appears primed to hear the merits of President Trump's firing of Member Wilcox. Should the Supreme Court grant cert., it could determine the continuing viability of Humphrey's Executor v. United States, 295 U.S. 602 (1935), as well as Wiener v. United States, 357 U.S. 349 (1958), which would have implications for the firing of all administrative agency heads.

We will continue to track the Wilcox litigation and its impact upon the NLRB.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael J. Lebowich
Michael J. Lebowich
Photo of Joshua Fox
Joshua Fox
Photo of Michael S. Kratochvil
Michael S. Kratochvil
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
