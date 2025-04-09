Top Five Labor Law Developments For March 2025

- The National Labor Relations Board once again lacks a
quorum to issue decisions. The U.S. Court of Appeals for
the D.C. Circuit granted the Trump Administration's emergency
request to stay a lower court's decision reinstating Board
Member Gwynne Wilcox. Wilcox v. Trump, et
al., No. 25-5057 (D.C. Cir. Mar. 28, 2025). In a 2-1
decision, the court majority ruled the Trump Administration is
likely to demonstrate that President Donald Trump had authority to
terminate Wilcox, finding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision
in Seila Law, 591 U.S. 197 (2020), controlling.
The court explained that while Humphrey's
Executor, 295 U.S. 602 (1935), upheld the
constitutionality of for-cause removal protections for federal
agency leaders, Seila Law subsequently narrowed
that decision as applying only to multimember agencies that
“do not wield substantial executive power,” and thus is
inapplicable to the Board. Wilcox filed a petition for en banc
review of the panel's decision.
- President Trump nominated management-side attorney Crystal
Carey as the next Board general counsel (GC). If
confirmed by the Senate, Carey will serve as the head of the
Board's prosecutorial arm. A former Board attorney, Carey is
expected to reverse many of the pro-labor initiatives set by her
predecessor, Jennifer Abruzzo. While the GC's office cannot
effectuate changes in Board policy unilaterally, the GC can advance
cases and arguments that give the Board opportunities to change the
law and return to more employer-friendly standards. Interim GC
William Cohen has already withdrawn several exceptions to
administrative law judges' decisions filed under
Abruzzo's tenure that sought precedent shifts. He also
withdrew various GC memoranda that sought test cases to pursue such
precedent shifts.
- President Trump's executive order (EO) targeting the
Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) limits the use of
federal mediators to resolve labor disputes and prevent work
stoppages. The EO sought to reduce and eliminate certain
federal agencies' staffing levels to the maximum extent
allowed by law. Historically, FMCS has played an essential role
between employers and unions, providing mediation services to
prevent and resolve labor disputes, including impending or ongoing
work stoppages and contentious collective bargaining negotiations.
Two weeks after the EO, FMCS placed nearly all staff on
administrative leave to comply with the directive. FMCS's
dismantling could lead to an increase in strikes and labor
disruptions and prolong collective bargaining negotiations.
- President Trump issued an EO exempting certain federal
agencies and subdivisions from collective
bargaining. Pursuant to the EO, covered agencies
(including the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and
the Department of State) are no longer required to engage in
collective bargaining with unions. Further, subsequently issued
guidance generally limits performance improvement plans to 30 days
and requires the covered agencies and subdivisions to revert their
discipline and performance policies to those established during the
first Trump Administration. The guidance explains that the EO aims
to strengthen performance accountability in the federal workforce
and reduce procedural impediments to separating poor performers who
may be protected by collective bargaining agreements.
- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to find the Board's order banning captive audience meetings violates the First Amendment. No. 24-13819 (11th Cir. Mar. 19, 2025). The case stems from a Board decision that prohibited employers from holding mandatory employee meetings to advocate against unionizing, overturning longstanding precedent, and marking a pivotal shift in how employers can communicate with their employees about unionization. In a joint brief, the group asserts the ban on captive audience meetings is content and viewpoint discriminatory and unlawfully regulates employers' free speech rights. Eleven states have enacted laws containing restrictions on such meetings: Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. Many believe such state laws are preempted by the National Labor Relations Act.
