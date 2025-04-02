Trump Appoints New NLRB GC, Subject to Senate Confirmation

President Trump has nominated Crystal Carey to serve as the next National Labor Relations Board General Counsel. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed, Ms. Carey would replace the current Acting General Counsel William B. Cowen, former Regional Director in the NLRB's Los Angeles Regional Office.

The position of General Counsel at the NLRB comes with broad discretion to shape the policy of the agency. Among other things, the General Counsel has power to direct the resources of the agency, issue complaints in cases where the agency wishes to pursue novel theories under the Act and to seek reversal of existing precedent.

Ms. Carey was a Board attorney for eight years, and is currently representing employers in private practice at a major U.S. law firm.

