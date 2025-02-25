Michigan Earned Sick Time Act Is Amended

In the final minutes before the Michigan Earned Sick Time Act (ESTA) was to take effect, the state house and senate finally reached a compromise regarding the ESTA.

In preparing for the effective date of ESTA, Michigan employers were readily aware of many of the administrative and other difficulties in drafting policies that not only complied with the statute but were workable for their businesses. While the amendment did not fix everyone's wish list, it made substantial changes to the statute and had its biggest change on small businesses. Small employers with 10 or less employees were affected the most. They have until October 1, 2025, to comply with the new ESTA requirements. New businesses will have a three-year grace period after forming to comply with ESTA.

The following chart summarizes the changes:

Original ESTA law Amendment Eligible employees All employees, except for those working for the U.S. government, including part-time, temporary, exempt, and non-exempt employees. Added the following exemptions to ESTA: (1) employees who work in accordance with a policy that allows the individual to schedule the employee's own hours and has a policy that prohibits the employer from taking adverse personnel action if the individual does not schedule a minimum number of working hours; (2) unpaid trainees or unpaid interns; or (3) individuals employed in accordance with the Youth Employment Standards Act, MCL 409.101-.124. Covered employers All employers with at least one employee, except the U.S. government. Expressly removes a “nonprofit agency” from the definition of employer. Accrual rate One hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. The statute provided that small employers must allow for 40 hours of paid earned sick time and 32 hours of unpaid sick time. Accrual rate still 1 hour for every 30 hours worked.

Clarifies that employers may cap usage at 72 hours in a given year.

Employees working for small businesses will only be eligible for 40 hours of paid leave annually (no unpaid leave). Frontloading The statute did not specifically address the issue of frontloading but was an implicit reading of the statute. The statute did not articulate how front-loading affected implementation of the statute. Specifies, as an alternative to the accrual method, employers may choose to frontload 72 hours at the beginning of the benefit year (40 hours for small businesses). Employers only need to track how many hours of earned sick time employees have used annually. No carryover is required if an employer front-loads earned sick time. Roll-over requirement All earned sick time rolls over to the next year, subject to the usage cap, which may not be lower than 72 hours. Caps carryover to 72 hours (or 40 hours for small businesses).

A use-it-or-lose-it policy is permitted if the 72 (or 40) hours is frontloaded.

If frontloaded, the employer is not required to calculate and track an employee's accrual of paid earned sick time. Part-Time Employees Part-Time employees accrued earned sick time at one hour per 30 hours worked. Employers can frontload the time for part-time employees at the start of a year if (1) the employer provides the employee with written notice of how many hours the employee is expected to work in a year at the time of hire; (2) the amount of EST is frontloaded and is proportional to the EST that the employee would accrue if they worked all of the hours expected; and (3) if the part-time employee works additional hours, the employer must provide additional EST hours. Waiting period 90 days from the first date of employment. 120 days from the first date of employment. Combining ESTA with Paid Time Off Allows employers to provide PTO in an amount no less than the same amounts of time as provided under ESTA, and the time may be used for ESTA reasons, OR any other purpose. The Act applies to PTO used for purposes stated under the statute. If the employer's PTO policy complies with the Act, the employer is not required to provide employees with more time than what is required under the Act. In other words, if the PTO policy meets the accrual (72 or 40 for small business) and usage requirements of the Act, the employer is not required to provide additional sick time. Increments The smallest of hourly increments that the employer's payroll system uses to account for absences of use of time. The employer has the choice of using one-hour increments or a smaller increment the employer may use for tracking absences. Notice Employers can require no more than seven days' notice of the foreseeable need to use EST, or, if not foreseeable, as soon as practicable. Adds that for unforeseeable events, an employer can require an employee to give notice in either of the following manners: (1) as soon as practicable; or (2) in accordance with the employer's policy on requesting/using sick time or leave IF (a) on the date of hire, or the effective date of the act, whichever is latest, employer provides the employee with a written copy of the policy that includes procedures for how the employee must provide notice, and (b) that policy allows the employee to provide notice after the employee is aware of the need for the unforeseeable earned sick time. Documentation No timing by which employee to provide supporting documentation of the need for leave that exceeds three days. Employers may require the employee to provide documentation to support the use of four or more consecutive days of earned sick time. Employees must provide documentation within 15 days of the request, but employers cannot delay the start of EST while waiting for documentation. Reinstatement Employers required to reinstate earned sick time if an employee is rehired within six months after separation. Employers required to reinstate earned sick time if an employee is rehired within two months of separation unless the employer paid out the unused sick time upon the termination of the employment relationship. Enforcement By department and by private right of action within three years of the alleged violation. Removes the ability of an employee to go straight to court if they believe their employer violated the law. Enforcement responsibilities rest with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Rebuttable Presumption Creates a rebuttable presumption of retaliation if an adverse action is taken against an employee within 90 days of various “protected activity.” Removes the rebuttable presumption.

Employers are given an additional 30 days to post new posters and provide employees with written notice to each employee about the amount of EST required to be provided under ESTA, the employer's choice on how to calculate a “year,” and the reasons for EST to be used.

Takeaway for Employers

Taft employment attorneys are available to assist companies in evaluating the impact of these amendments on their business and whether updates to their paid time off, vacation, and sick time policies are necessary in light of this new amendment.

