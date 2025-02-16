ARTICLE
16 February 2025

LaborSpeak: DOJ Targets DEI In The Private Sector (Video)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss Attorney General Pamela Bondi's memo setting forth the Department of Justice's plan to investigate, eliminate, and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA activities in both the private sector and in educational institutions that receive federal funds.
United States Employment and HR
Grace Margaret O'Donnell and Lauren Helen Leyden
Authors
Grace Margaret O'Donnell
Lauren Helen Leyden
