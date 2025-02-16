LaborSpeak: DOJ Targets DEI In The Private Sector (Video)

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss Attorney General Pamela Bondi's memo setting forth the Department of Justice's plan to investigate, eliminate, and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA activities in both the private sector and in educational institutions that receive federal funds.
