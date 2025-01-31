Acting Secretary Of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 To A Halt

On January 24, 2025, Acting Secretary of Labor Vincent Micone, III issued an order to all Department of Labor employees, including employees of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, Office of Administrative Law Judges, and the Administrative Review Board, instructing them to "immediately cease and desist all investigative and enforcement activity under the rescinded Executive Order 11246" and its implementing regulations.

The order explicitly provides that all pending cases, conciliation agreements, investigations, complaints, and any other enforcement-related or investigative activity is to cease.

Contractors with impacted open reviews or investigations are to be notified by January 31, 2025, that the Executive Order 11246 component of the review or investigation has been closed and that the Section 503 and VEVRAA components of the review will be held in abeyance pending further guidance.

Contractors with conciliation agreement progress reports or other submissions that are due to OFCCP on or before January 31, 2025, should contact their legal counsel as to how to proceed.

