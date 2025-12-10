ARTICLE
10 December 2025

Littler Lounge: European Employer Edition – From Policy Shifts To Workplace Solutions (Podcast)

Nicole S. LeFave,Claire B. Deason, and Stephan Swinkels
This episode kicks off with a little red-carpet flair – Littler's Stephan Swinkels returns from the 2025 European Executive Employer conference in London to share the inside scoop. Hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason get the unfiltered download – straight from the source as they dive into the findings from Littler's 2025 European Employer Survey Report, spotlighting workplace trends shaking up Europe – from pay transparency and the EU AI Act to IE&D and return to work policies.

Whether you're navigating new regulations, planning ahead, or trying to make sense of how EU directives intersect with local implementation, this conversation bridges the U.S. patchwork of state and local laws with the European landscape – offering practical insights and fresh perspectives to help employers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving environment.

