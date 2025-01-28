EEOC Has Record-Breaking Year With $700 Million Secured For Workers In FY 2024

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Duane Morris Takeaways: On January 17, 2025, the EEOC published its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Performance Report ("FY 2024 APR"), summarizing the Commission's recent year of enforcement activity and recovery on behalf of U.S. workers. As the Annual Performance Report highlights, 2024 was a successful year for the EEOC, and the Commission recovered nearly $700 million for 21,000 individuals (a 5% increase over FY 2023). Significantly, according to the Commission it successfully resolved 132 merits lawsuits (a 33% increase over FY 2023) and achieved a successful outcome in 128 (or 97%) of all suit resolutions. See FY 2024 APR at p. 12. Given the Commission's spike in enforcement activity, and its odds of prevailing, the Annual Performance Report reminds employers of the risks associated with an EEOC lawsuit and the need maintain and administer EEOC-compliant employment policies.

FY 2024 Highlights

In the EEOC's 78-page Annual Performance Report, the Commission discusses, at length, its annual performance results and the significant victories it achieved in FY 2024. Specifically, the Report highlights that the Commission secured nearly $700 million for U.S. workers, the highest monetary amount in recent history, including over $469 million for private sector and state/local government workers through mediation, conciliation, and settlements, as well as more than $190 million for federal workers. The EEOC also notes that it filed 111 new lawsuits in 2024 on behalf of alleged victims of workplace discrimination, several of which were brought under the newly enacted and untested Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ("PWFA"). FY 2024 APR at p. 2

The Commission also reported that it received 88,531 new charges of discrimination this past fiscal year, representing a 9% increase over FY 2023. It experienced increased demand from the public, handling over 553,000 calls through its agency contact center, and receiving over 90,000 emails, which represented a growing demand for the Commission's services. Id. at p. 3. The Commission also made it clear that it would continue to focus on systemic enforcement, and in 2024 alone, it resolved 16 systemic cases and obtained 23.9 million on behalf of 4,074 victims of systemic discrimination, and other significant equitable relief.Id.

Takeaway for Employers

As the EEOC's Annual Performance Report highlights, 2024 was a successful year for the Commission and represents a vindication of its ambitious litigation strategy. Although 2025 has ushered in a new presidential administration with different policy priorities and strategic objectives, one thing is certain: the EEOC will continue to aggressively enforce federal anti-discrimination laws and its success at bringing enforcement actions should serve as a reminder to all employers of the risks associated with not maintaining EEOC-compliant employment policies.

