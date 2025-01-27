Insider Threats: The Overlooked Risks Of Departing Employees And Sensitive Data Theft

Insider threats continue to present a significant challenge for organizations of all sizes. One particularly concerning scenario involves employees who leave an organization and impermissibly take or download sensitive company data. These situations can severely impact a business, especially when departing employees abscond with confidential business information or trade secrets. Focusing on how the theft of such information could cripple a business's operations, competitive advantage, etc. is warranted. It is critical not to overlook, however, other legal and regulatory implications stemming from the theft of certain data, including potential data breach notification obligations.

The Importance of Safeguarding Trade Secrets

Trade secrets generally refer to information that has commercial value because it's kept secret. Examples include formulas, patterns, programs, devices, methods, and other valuable business data. Such data are often the lifeblood of a company's competitive edge. These secrets must be safeguarded to retain their value and legal protections under the Uniform Trade Secrets Act (UTSA) which has been adopted by most states. Businesses will need to demonstrate that they took reasonable measures to protect their trade secrets.

Reasonable safeguards under the UTSA can include:

Implementing access controls to restrict employees' ability to download or share sensitive information.

Requiring employees to sign confidentiality agreements and restrictive covenants.

Regularly training employees on the importance of data security and confidentiality.

Using monitoring tools to detect unusual access or downloads of sensitive data.

Failing to adopt such safeguards can jeopardize a company's ability to claim protection for trade secrets and pursue legal remedies if those secrets are stolen. Companies should consult with trusted IT and legal advisors to ensure they have adequate safeguards.

Beyond Trade Secrets: Data Breach Concerns

While the theft of confidential business and trade secret information rightly garners attention, focusing exclusively on this aspect may cause companies to miss another critical risk: the theft of personal information. As part of their efforts to remove company information, departing employees may inadvertently or intentionally take personal information, such as employee or customer data, which could trigger significant legal obligations, particularly if accessed or acquired without authorization.

Contrary to common assumptions, data breach notification laws do not solely apply to stolen Social Security numbers. Most state data breach laws define "personal information" broadly to include elements such as:

Financial account information, including debit or credit card numbers.

Driver's license or state identification numbers.

Health insurance and medical information.

Dates of birth.

Online account credentials, such as usernames and passwords.

Biometric data, such as fingerprints or facial recognition profiles.

The unauthorized access or acquisition of these data elements together with the individual's name can constitute a data breach, requiring timely notification to affected individuals and, in some cases, regulatory authorities.

Broader Regulatory and Contractual Implications

In addition to state breach notification laws that seek to protect personal information, companies must consider other regulatory and contractual obligations when sensitive data is stolen. For example:

Publicly traded companies : Theft of critical business information by a departing employee may require disclosure under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations if the theft is deemed material. If a company determines the materiality threshold has been reached, it has four days to report to the public.

: Theft of critical business information by a departing employee may require disclosure under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations if the theft is deemed material. If a company determines the materiality threshold has been reached, it has four days to report to the public. Critical infrastructure businesses : Companies providing services in regulated industries, such as energy or healthcare, may have reporting obligations to regulatory authorities if sensitive confidential business data is compromised.

: Companies providing services in regulated industries, such as energy or healthcare, may have reporting obligations to regulatory authorities if sensitive confidential business data is compromised. Contractual obligations: Many businesses enter into agreements with business customers that require notification if confidential business information or personal data is compromised.

Ignoring these obligations could expose organizations to fines, lawsuits, and reputational harm, compounding the difficulties already created by the theft of an organization's confidential business information.

Taking a Comprehensive Approach to Data Theft

The theft of confidential business information by a departing employee can be devastating for a business. However, focusing solely on restrictive covenants, trade secrets, or business information risks overlooking the full scope of legal and regulatory obligations. To effectively respond to such incidents, companies should:

Identify the nature of the stolen data: Assess whether the data includes personal information, trade secrets, or other sensitive information that could trigger specific legal obligations. Evaluate legal and regulatory obligations: Determine whether notification is required under state breach laws, SEC or other regulations (if applicable), industry-specific rules, or contractual agreements. Leverage restrictive covenant agreements: Assess appropriate legal or contractual remedies, including under restrictive covenant, confidentiality, and other agreements, as part of a broader strategy to address the theft. Implement safeguards: Strengthen data protection measures to mitigate the risk of future incidents, including employee training, enhanced monitoring, and robust exit procedures.

While dealing with insider threats is undoubtedly challenging, taking a comprehensive and proactive approach can help businesses protect their interests and minimize legal exposure. In today's interconnected and highly regulated world, understanding the full scope of risks and obligations tied to data theft is essential for any business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.