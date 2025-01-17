Deadline Approaching For Massachusetts Pay Data Reporting

In July 2024, Massachusetts passed into law An Act Relative to Salary Range Transparency (the "Act"). We previously wrote about this Act in its legislation phase here and provided answers to frequently asked questions here.

Amongst the new obligations, employers with at least 100 employees in Massachusetts must also submit their EEO reports to the Commonwealth. The initial EEO-1 report is due by February 1, 2025 (extended to February 3, 2025 this year because February 1 is a Saturday) and must be submitted to the Secretary of State's office through a web portal (in PDF, JPG or PNG format). The link for the portal can be found here.

Importantly, employers need not create a new report or make changes to an existing EEO report but instead must file the same EEO report (for the applicable year) filed with EEOC. The other EEO reports are due by the same deadline (February 1) but on a biennial basis, i.e., EEO-3 and EEO-5 reports are due this year, and EEO-4 report is due next year.

Following receipt of this information, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development will publish the aggregated wage and workforce data by June 1, 2025.

At this time, there has been no update to the salary range disclosure requirement under the Act, which is now set to take effect on October 29, 2025 (previously July 2025). Mintz's Employment Practice will continue to monitor updates and stands ready to assist with any pay transparency questions or compliance concerns you may have.

