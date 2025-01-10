Looking Ahead To 2025: Global Labor & Employment Legal Update (Video)

Following a dynamic year, coupled with a continually evolving legal landscape, employers face increasing regulatory compliance, organized labor advances, technological changes, challenges in protecting company information and retaining talent, and new litigation trends.

McDermott's industry-leading employment team unpacked the most pertinent legal updates and provided tips and action items to get ahead in 2025. They discussed new laws taking effect in the new year, explored key developments impacting management and the workforce, and provided guidance on what employers can anticipate in the coming year.

Discussion topics included:

Key legal updates in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom

US federal and state legislative updates, including expansions of paid sick leave, workplace violence laws, drug testing, industry-specific minimum wage increases, and more

Artificial intelligence workplace solutions, and legislative and regulatory activity impacting labor and employment

Union organizing, contract negotiations, and major anticipated changes at the National Labor Relations Board

Considerations for managing your workforce and protecting your business in the narrowing noncompete landscape

