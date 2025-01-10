New York Note: 2025 Laws In Effect, NYPD Chief, Client Spotlight

New NYS Measures Taking Effect in 2025

Several new measures have now taken effect in New York State. The hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers increases to $16.50 in NYC, Westchester County, and Long Island, and to $15.50 throughout the rest of the state. New fare evasion fees also take effect, and there will be a new and stricter point structure for DMV driving violations. New York residents on certain health plans will no longer have to pay copays for insulin, and pregnant New Yorkers will be eligible for 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care.

NYPD Chief of Department:

John Chell was sworn in as the NYPD's Chief of Department on New Year's Eve. Chell is a 30-year veteran of the NYPD. He replaces Jeffrey Maddrey, who resigned in late December after being accused by a lieutenant of sexual harassment and coercion. Federal agents searched Maddrey's home last week. Philip Rivera was named as NYPD's new Chief of Patrol, replacing Chell, and Edward Thompson was named as Chief of Internal Affairs.

PPL Reiterates Commitment to Strengthening CDPAP in New York

People in New York and surrounding areas have been targeted with ads from business interest groups calling for the halt of the transition of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) to a single, statewide fiscal intermediary. Vince Coppola, CEO of Public Partnerships LLC (PPL), the company awarded the fiscal intermediary contract, has penned an open letter to address the claims made in these ads. In the letter, Coppola reiterates PPL's national track record, capabilities, and commitment to ensuring CDPAP operates as intended and that no consumer falls through the cracks. Among the efforts to uphold this commitment, PPL has opened a dedicated, New York-based support center for CDPAP consumers and personal assistants. More information can be found at pplfirst.com/cdpap.

