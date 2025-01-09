Are You Being Paid Fairly? Understanding Overtime Laws And Violations

Have you ever wondered if you're getting paid what you truly deserve? Do you sometimes work extra hours without seeing that reflected in your paycheck? If you're working overtime in New York and not getting fair compensation, you could be missing out on wages you've rightfully earned. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we're here to help you understand your rights and ensure you're paid fairly for your hard work.

Understanding Overtime Laws in New York

In New York, most employees must be paid 1.5 times their regular hourly rate for any hours worked over 40 in a week. This rule applies to non-exempt workers, which includes the majority of hourly employees and some salaried workers. However, overtime rules can vary depending on your industry or job classification, so it's important to know where you stand.

Common Violations

Unfortunately, some employers break the rules. Common ways they try to avoid paying overtime include:

Misclassifying Employees: Labeling you as "exempt" from overtime even if you don't meet the legal criteria.

Editing Time Records: Changing or shaving off hours to avoid paying overtime.

Ignoring Off-the-Clock Work: Failing to pay for tasks done before or after your scheduled shift.

Who is Exempt from Overtime Pay in New York?

Not all employees qualify for overtime pay. Common exemptions include executives who manage teams, administrative employees with significant decision-making authority, professionals like doctors and lawyers, and highly compensated workers meeting specific salary thresholds. However, employers sometimes misclassify workers as exempt to avoid paying overtime. If you're unsure about your classification, consulting with an employment lawyer can help protect your rights.

How Mizrahi Kroub LLP Can Help

We know how frustrating and confusing it can be to fight for fair wages, but you don't have to do it alone. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our team of experienced New York employment lawyers is here to guide you through every step.

Free Consultation: We'll start with a free consultation to understand your situation. We'll review your work hours, pay records, and any concerns you have, then explain your rights under New York's overtime laws.

Negotiation with Employers: Many overtime disputes can be resolved through settlement. We'll negotiate with your employer to recover unpaid wages without the need for court, saving you time and stress.

Litigation: If your employer refuses to pay what you're owed, we're prepared to fight for your rights in court. Our team has a strong track record of holding employers accountable for wage violations.

Why Acting Quickly Matters

In New York, you only have six years to file a claim for unpaid wages, including overtime. While that might seem like plenty of time, waiting can make it harder to gather evidence like pay stubs, time records, and witness statements. Acting quickly ensures we have everything we need to build a strong case.

Take Action Today to Secure Fair Pay

If you're not being paid overtime or suspect wage violations at your workplace, don't wait to seek help. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we're committed to fighting for your rights and ensuring your pay reflects the value of your work.