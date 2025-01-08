ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Update: Supreme Court Overrules Chevron; Courts Must Determine "Best" Meaning Of Statutes Without Deference (Podcast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

This podcast episode features Chris Wilkinson and Sopen Shah discussing the significant impact of the Loper Bright decision, which eliminated Chevron deference, on employment and labor law.
United States Employment and HR
Sopen Shah and Christopher Wilkinson

This podcast episode features Chris Wilkinson and Sopen Shah discussing the significant impact of the Loper Bright decision, which eliminated Chevron deference, on employment and labor law. 

The speakers delve into the implications of this decision on agency rulemaking at both federal and state levels and how it may change the way regulated parties interpret regulatory authorities. They also explore the concept of "Auer deference" and the potential fallout and future shifts in the legal landscape due to this decision.

1565340a.jpg

Authors
Photo of Sopen Shah
Sopen Shah
Photo of Christopher Wilkinson
Christopher Wilkinson
