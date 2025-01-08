Update: Supreme Court Overrules Chevron; Courts Must Determine "Best" Meaning Of Statutes Without Deference (Podcast)

This podcast episode features Chris Wilkinson and Sopen Shah discussing the significant impact of the Loper Bright decision, which eliminated Chevron deference, on employment and labor law.The speakers delve into the implications of this decision on agency rulemaking at both federal and state levels and how it may change the way regulated parties interpret regulatory authorities. They also explore the concept of "Auer deference" and the potential fallout and future shifts in the legal landscape due to this decision.
