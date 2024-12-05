Listen Up! But Only If You Want To: NLRB Bans Captive Audience Meetings

Overturning 75 years of precedent, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) banned captive audience meetings in Amazon.com Services LLC, issued on November 13, 2024.

What Is a Captive Audience Meeting?

A captive audience meeting is a meeting where (1) the employer requires employees to attend; and (2) the employer discusses its stance on unionization. The meeting is during work time and employees are subject to discipline (including discharge) for failing to attend.

What Is the Effect of the NLRB's Ban?

Effective November 13, 2024, employers should stop compelling employees to attend any meetings where the employer discusses its stance on unionization. The ban is prospective only.

The NLRB's ban strips employers of one of the most traditional and effective methods of dealing with labor organizing, because captive audience meetings put management and employees in the same room and allow employers to present their views directly to employees.

What Can an Employer Do? Can Employers Still Hold Mandatory Meetings?

The NLRB has not banned all mandatory meetings — just captive audience meetings.

According to the NLRB, employers can still hold meetings to express their views on unionization if:

Reasonable notice is given to employees about the subject matter of the meeting;

The meeting is voluntary and employees will not be subject to discipline for skipping or leaving the meeting; and

The employer does not keep records of which employees attend, fail to attend, or leave the meeting.

Looking Forward: Appeals and Challenges Expected

This ruling will inevitably be challenged in the coming days.

First, Amazon may appeal the decision.

Second, other employers or employer groups will likely attempt to overturn this ruling – either procedurally in the courts or substantively at the NLRB.

Third, the ban is unlikely to survive the incoming administration. The Trump administration will undoubtedly prioritize reversing the ban. However, the NLRB may maintain a Democratic majority into the next administration (until August 2026) if Chairman McFerran is confirmed to serve another five year term in December 2024.

What About States that Already Ban Captive Audience Meetings?

The NLRB's decision, and its inevitable challenges, will likely lead to additional scrutiny for state laws banning captive audience meetings, which have seen a notable uptick in recent years. As we previously wrote about in April 2024, several states, including Oregon (2010), Washington (2024), and Alaska (effective July 1, 2025), have already banned captive audience speeches on political and religious matters as a matter of state law.

State captive audience laws have seen limited challenges so far but will likely be subject to more litigation now that the NLRB has entered the fray. For example, critics have already argued that (1) employer speech is protected under the First Amendment; and (2) state laws are preempted by the National Labor Relations Act, which exclusively controls private-sector labor policy.

In a strange twist for the preemption argument, opponents to the state laws previously argued that the laws should be struck down by NLRB precedent which, at the time, allowed captive audience meetings in all but limited circumstances. Now, opponents will still assert preemption even though current NLRB precedent bans captive audience meetings. Courts will likely grapple with these issues in the months to come.

Why has the NLRB banned captive audience meetings?

As captive audience meetings are a powerful tool in the employer's kit to oppose unionization, pro-union advocates have long sought such a ban. The three Democratic-appointed Board members authored the majority opinion: Chairman Lauren McFerran, Member David Prouty, and Member Gwynne Wilcox, and they rooted the decision in three major considerations:

Captive audience meetings are unlawfully coercive and interfere with employee free choice; Captive audience meetings serve as a mechanism for employers to observe and surveil employees related to their Section 7 activity; and The imbalance of economic power between the employer and an employee means that an employer compelling attendance on pain of discipline or discharge automatically makes the compulsion itself unlawfully coercive because employees may reasonably conclude that they have no free choice of their own regarding union issues.

The majority dedicated a significant portion of the analysis to isolating the "speech" aspects of the captive audience meeting from the "compulsion." Essentially, the Board attempted to analyze the compulsory aspect of captive audience separately from the employer's presentation of its views. In the Board's eyes, the compulsion is not speech or unprotected speech, because it represents an action, rather than idea(s).

The Dissent

Member Marvin Kaplan (R) authored the sole dissent, which will likely serve as the basis for challenges to the ruling. In the dissent, Member Kaplan reflected on the weight of case law of the past 75 years, including the distinction between compelling an employee to listen to employer speech and compelling an employee to believe or act on employer speech.

Stay tuned for additional guidance.

