ARTICLE
2 December 2024

DOL Issues Guidelines Concerning Integration Of AI Platforms Into The Workplace

HB
Hall Benefits Law

Contributor

Hall Benefits Law logo
Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued guidelines for employers on principles and best practices for artificial intelligence (AI) and employer well-being.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Hall Benefits Law
Authors

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued guidelines for employers on principles and best practices for artificial intelligence (AI) and employer well-being. These guidelines build on the Biden administration's 2023 executive order on AI, which stressed the need to ensure that AI supports and provides worker opportunities rather than harms and expands inequalities. The Partnership on AI, which consists of various tech companies and nonprofit organizations such as Google and Microsoft, has endorsed the DOL's AI guidelines.

These guidelines aim to support collective bargaining rights for employees, ensure that employees are aware of how employers use AI in the workplace, and protect workers' rights to data privacy. At the same time, the guidelines encourage employers to support workers whose positions have been displaced by AI.

The guidelines espouse eight main principles, as follows:

  • Center worker empowerment;
  • Develop AI ethically;
  • Establish AI governance and human oversight;
  • Ensure transparency in AI use;
  • Protect labor/employment rights;
  • Use AI to enable workers;
  • Support workers impacted by AI; and
  • Ensure responsible use of worker data.

According to the DOL, the guidelines are not meant to be the only practices and principles that employers may adopt. Employers should tailor practices that meet their individual needs and best serve their employers.

The guidelines also point out that while AI can revolutionize some dull or repetitive worker tasks, it can potentially cause unemployment. As a result, workers may need new skills and training as they take on new roles and learn to oversee AI-driven work.

Other dangers can exist as workplaces increasingly integrate AI. For instance, AI could insert bias and discrimination into major workplace decisions, such as hiring, without transparency and human review. As a result, employers must regulate the use of AI in the workplace to prevent these dangers from occurring, which can be harmful to workers and the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Employment Law and Labour Law
Authors
Photo of Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More