28 November 2024

Webinar Replay: Year-End EEOC Strategy And Litigation Review (Video)

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Duane Morris Takeaway: Thank you to all the loyal blog readers and followers who joined us last week for our Year-End EEOC Strategy And Litigation Review webinar! In this 30-minute program, Duane Morris partners Jerry Maatman, Jennifer Riley, and Alex Karasik analyzed the enforcement lawsuit filings in the Commission's fiscal year 2024, discussed the EEOC's latest strategic priorities, and provided insights into how the 2024 presidential election could transform the agency's operations and directives going into 2025.

If you were unable to attend the webinar, it is now available on our podcast channel. Click to watch below and stay tuned for important EEOC trends and developments throughout the year.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Jennifer A. Riley
Alex W. Karasik
