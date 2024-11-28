November Tip Of The Month: Texas Court Nullifies DOL Overtime Rule: Employers Face Decisions

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.
The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.
On November 15, 2024, a Texas district court vacated, on
a nationwide basis, a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that
increased the salary thresholds applicable to the Fair Labor
Standards Act's (FLSA) "white collar" and
"highly compensated" overtime exemptions.
Specifically, in July 2024, the DOL's now-stricken rule
significantly increased the FLSA's existing salary thresholds
and scheduled future increases that would have commenced on January
1, 2025. In invalidating the rule, the Texas court held that the
DOL lacked authority to enact the rule. The FLSA's salary
threshold for treating "white collar" employees
(i.e., executive, administrative, and professional
employees) as exempt will therefore revert to $35,568 per year, and
the salary threshold for "highly compensated" employees
will revert to $107,432 per year. Employers must now assess whether
employee compensation and classification changes that were
implemented to comply with the now-defunct rule should be
revisited.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.