ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Workplace Law After Loper: What's Next? (Podcast)

JL
The workplace is undeniably shaped and evolved through federal regulations and the agencies who promulgate those regulations.
United States Employment and HR
The workplace is undeniably shaped and evolved through federal regulations and the agencies who promulgate those regulations. With the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine, the Court's ruling in the Jarkesy decision, and the anticipated return of the Trump administration in January 2025, businesses face an extraordinary dynamic regulatory landscape with an ongoing impact on employers.

Authors
Photo of Patricia Anderson Pryor
Patricia Anderson Pryor
Photo of Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris
Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris
