27 November 2024

DHS Adds 29 Companies In Metals And Food Processing Sectors To UFLPA Entity List

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the addition of 29 companies based in the People's Republic of China...
United States Employment and HR
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the addition of 29 companies based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List.

The updated list now includes a total of 107 entities, with the newly added companies operating in the food processing and metals sectors. Food processing firms are involved in activities such as planting, harvesting, production, processing, trade, and scientific research and development. Meanwhile, metals sector companies are engaged in mining, smelting, processing, product manufacturing, sales, and related research and development.

All 29 companies will be subject to a rebuttable presumption that their goods are produced using forced labor. This includes the sourcing of materials from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) or collaborating with the regional government to recruit, transport, transfer, harbor, or receive members of persecuted groups in the XUAR.

The presumption takes effect on November 25, 2024.

