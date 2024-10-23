ARTICLE
23 October 2024

Union Election Petitions Up 27%; Labor Board Activity Highest In A Decade

Authors

The National Labor Relations Board witnessed a significant increase in union election petitions in fiscal year (FY) 2024 (Oct. 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2024). The Board received 3,286 union election petitions, a 27 percent rise from 2,593 petitions received in the previous fiscal year. This surge is more than double the 1,638 petitions received in FY 2021, according to a Board press release.

Unfair labor practice charge filings also increased 7 percent from FY 2023, making the Board's total case intake in FY 2024 the highest in over a decade.

The dramatic increase in union election petitions comes a year after the Board established a new framework for when an employer needs to file an "RM petition" after receiving a demand for union recognition. As a result of that decision, RM petitions filed by employers skyrocketed this fiscal year, accounting for more than 450 petitions filed.

The Board noted the uptick in activity has resulted in increased workload for the agency. Nonetheless, it processed more cases this year than last year during the same period despite shrinking staffing levels and funding shortages.

Employers need to stay informed about these organizing trends and work to address the underlying employee issues driving the increase in union election petitions. Employers must continue engaging in positive employee relations, address employee issues and concerns head on, and prepare to communicate with employees about union organizing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

