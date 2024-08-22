self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 35: Leave is in the Air – Part 1: From the Olympics to Benchmarking to Capitol Hill

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Take It or Leave It Episode 35 – Leave is in the Air – Part 1: From the Olympics to Benchmarking to Capitol Hill

Every four years, the Olympics captivates the nation with thrilling achievements and stunning successes in competitive athletics. There might not be medals involved, but the world of paid leave has seen its own share of riveting developments recently, including new initiatives, expanded types of leave, and advanced benchmarking tools.

To take a deep dive into some of the latest leave-related activity and data, host Josh Seidman is joined by Michelle Feit and Jesse Matton from the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit organization that advocates for equality for all women, and strives for enhanced quality of life for families. Together they explore stories and developments involving leave and equality coming out of the Paris Olympics, the National Partnership's ongoing "Leading on Leave Index" – a benchmarking initiative covering a wide range of leave types, lengths, issues, industries, sectors, and trends as voluntarily reported by private employers – and the latest paid leave activity at the federal level, including current challenges and what might break the logjam on this topic in the coming years.

