Navigate The Latest Employment Law Changes With Confidence (Video)

Originally Aired August 7, 2024

Are you ready to stay ahead of the curve in employment law and other issues impacting human resources? Join us for an exclusive webinar where we delve into two major updates transforming the HR landscape:

New Fair Labor Standards Act Changes for Exempt Employees Federal Trade Commission's Nationwide Ban on Non-Competes Discover how these groundbreaking changes will impact organizations nationwide and what they need to do to ensure compliance.

This is a must-attend event for HR professionals and others looking to protect their companies from employment liability. Key Takeaways:

Detailed breakdown of the new FLSA regulations for exempt employees.

Insights into the FTC's non-compete ban and its implications for workforces.

Practical steps to update policies and practices.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.